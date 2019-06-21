Man ambushed by 3 men outside his Miami home. Bullets flew after he ran over one’s foot

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A man was shot after three men ambushed him outside a Miami home early Friday morning.

According to a Miami law enforcement officer, the suspects shot at the victim when he ran over one of their feet as he tried to get away in his SUV.

Police say the victim had returned to his Miami home after work. When he went to open his gate, three men approached him and demanded his truck and money.

They took $300, but not the vehicle.

When he got back into his white Infinity SUV to drive away, he ran over one of the men’s feet.

That’s when the bullets flew.

The victim was grazed in the stomach and managed to drive himself to his friend’s home in Brownsville.

“He was in a panic and bleeding and I called 911,” the man’s friend, Juan Colon, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4.





The victim is at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The shooting actually involves two SUVs — one bullet-ridden, the other crashed against a fence in the area of Northwest 23rd Court and 46th Street, WSVN reported.

Police believe the abandoned SUV carried the three suspects. Two police departments — Miami and Hialeah — are investigating.

According to reports, the suspects took off to Hialeah, pulled another robbery, and then left the vehicle behind. One of the men was apprehended by police.

If you have any information on this ambush or the robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersmiami.com.



