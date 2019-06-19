Florida woman who hid stolen Rolexes in vagina beats charge. What happens to the watches?

Delajurea Kentrazeajua Brookens.

Prosecutors were forced to drop criminal charges against a South Florida woman accused of stealing five Rolex watches — four of which were found inside her vagina during a jail strip search.

Delajurea Brookens, 29, beat the grand-theft charge earlier this month when the victim, an Orlando businessman named Ramon Diaz, stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

So what happens to the watches? Diaz only had proof of ownership of one Rolex, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. The rest will remain in the property room at the Miami Springs police department until someone files a motion with the court to claim them.

Her defense lawyer could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Brookens, 29, of Oakland Park, was arrested in January after police said she first met Diaz at Mango’s, the popular Ocean Drive nightclub on South Beach.

The two later ended up at the Clarion Suites in Miami Springs. Police said Diaz went to the bathroom, then emerged to find a Crown Royal whiskey bag gone. Inside were five watches valued at $108,000.

Diaz confronted Brooken as she tried to get into a cab outside. She beat him over the head “with an unknown object.” He fell over dazed, but managed to grab the bag — with only one watch inside.

Miami Springs police officers found Brookens — who sports a tattoo on her left arm that reads ‘Whore’ — in a nearby alley behind Tally Ho Tailors, 5391 NW 36th St.

Inside a Miami Springs patrol car, Brookens spit, banged her head, stomped windows and bit officers, police say. Brookens was also charged with resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and battery.

The other watches were not found until Brooken was booked into jail and underwent a strip search. “Four Rolex watches which were found in Delajurea Brookens’ vaginal cavity,” according to a Miami Springs police report.





Miami-Dade prosecutors and Miami Springs police tried for months to get a hold of Diaz, with phone calls and written subpoenas mailed to his home with no success.