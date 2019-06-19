Her cat was tired and wouldn’t eat. An X-ray revealed the shocking reason.

Wilson the cat was shot in the neck with a BB gun May 27, 2019. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released photos in hopes of finding the person responsible. Broward Sheriff's Office

When Wilson became lethargic and wouldn’t eat, his owner gave him a couple of days to recover naturally.

But the cat didn’t get better. He had gargled breath and blood coming from his nose and mouth.

A trip to a vet revealed something no one was suspecting: The cat had been shot in the neck with a BB gun.

On Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office released photos of the injured cat in hopes of finding the person responsible.

“Special Victims Unit detectives are asking the public’s help to find the cruel and inhumane person responsible for shooting a family pet with a BB gun on or about May 27 near Sunview Park in Unincorporated Broward,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

It was not clear exactly what time or where in the neighborhood just outside Fort Lauderdale the cat was shot.

The pellet lodged itself in the cat’s neck, not far from the spinal column and trachea.

According to BSO, the cat’s owner, Telma Rodriguez, told detectives that her black and white domestic short-haired cat started “acting unusually” on May 27.

By May 30, she brought him to the vet.

“After the vet completed their examination, they determined he had been shot in the left side of his neck with a BB gun,” a deputy wrote in an incident report. “While the entry wound was small and starting to heal, the pellet remained inside Wilson’s neck, close to his spinal column and trachea. The position of the pellet put a strain on Wilson’s breathing and left him susceptible to damaging his spine, should the pellet shift.”

The cat had to undergo surgery. In total, Rodriguez has spent $771 on treatment, BSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-493-TIPS (8477).