Person shot dead inside vehicle in parking lot of probation office in Miami Gardens

Police respond to a shooting near a probation office in Miami Gardens Carol Marbin Miller

Police responding to shots fired at a probation office parking lot near a Walmart in Miami Gardens on Wednesday morning found a person shot dead inside a vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the person was shot or if police were aware of any suspects. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The shooting happened just off the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 37th Avenue and 167th Street. There was a large police presence as Miami-Dade police were called in to assist.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.