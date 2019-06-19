Man robs T-Mobile store at gunpoint then shoots himself as officers move in, cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man who had robbed a Miami-Dade T-Mobile Tuesday evening later shot and killed himself after officers tracked him down in Coral Gables, police said.

According to police, a call reporting an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store at 7000 SW Eighth Street came in just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined that a man had entered the store and took merchandise and cash and fled.

By using some of the merchandise, officers were able to track the suspect to Coral Gables, police say.

Miami-Dade police officers tried to stop the man at Salzedo Street and Alcazar Avenue.

“Before officers were able to take the subject into custody, the subject shot himself with his own weapon,” police said in a news release.

The man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

No other information was immediately available.