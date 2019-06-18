Little Havana crime spree stalls when bakery owner shoots at robbers

Police believe four men are responsible for a string of gunpoint robberies in Little Havana late Monday and early Tuesday morning. In one instance a store owner shot at the suspects. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A group of young, brazen robbers confronted at least four people and possibly as many as seven between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, pistol-whipping one man and stealing cash, wallets and cellphones, Miami police said.

During one of the robberies, at Little Havana’s Ela’s Bakery, the owner handed over his wallet but refused to give up his car keys. Then he started shooting at the group of men as they piled into a four-door gray sedan and headed north. In each instance one of the men opened the conversation asking what time it was in Spanish.

Police don’t believe anyone was injured during that confrontation just before sunrise, though the men seemed to stop their pillaging after the encounter.

“When they started to walk away, the victim got his own gun and shot several rounds,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega.

By early morning, police released information on four of the confrontations, which all took place within a 17-square-block area in Little Havana and near the Coral Way neighborhood.

During the first encounter, which happened after dark Monday night, the men approached someone riding a bicycle at Northwest 11th Avenue and 20th Street and pistol-whipped the victim. A short while later, the group confronted another person walking at Northwest 10th Avenue and 20th Street.

Then, police said, they ripped off someone at a gas station at Northwest 12th Avenue and 28th Street, before moving on to Ela’s.

Vega said it was about 5 a.m. when a man approached the owner of Ela’s Bakery, 505 NW 12th Ave., as he was opening up. One man, according to the victim, asked what time it was in Spanish before pointing a gun and demanding money. As that was happening, the owner said two other men approached from behind, also with handguns.

That’s when the bakery owner agreed to give up his wallet but refused to turn over his car keys. As the men were leaving, Vega said, the bakery shop owner pulled out a gun and started firing.

The robbers are said to be between 18 to 20 years old and between 130 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information should contact Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.