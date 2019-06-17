Miami man wrestles with and shoots a man dead, cops told. It was his dad on Father’s Day

Miami police say Marcus Sakers, 32, got into a fight with his father and wrestled with him on the ground before shooting and killing him. Miami-Dade Corrections

A Miami man was taken into custody early Monday morning after witnesses told police he argued with his father, then shot and killed him as the two wrestled on the ground on Father’s Day.

Marcus Sakers, 32, who state records show has been arrested on battery charges at least eight times over the past decade, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center and was denied bond.

By early afternoon, police had not released the dead man’s name or said where the shooting took place.

According to police, it was just past 10 p.m. Sunday when Sakers and his father got into a screaming match just outside a home. The argument escalated to a point where the two men fell to the ground. Police said when a witness tried to intervene, gunshouts sounded.

A witness told police that Sakers’ father then rolled over and said, “You shot me.” Then he lost consciousness.





Sakers took off. Police found him early Monday morning in the 5700 block of Northwest Second Avenue and took him into custody. Police said a witness identified Sakers, who they say admitted to fighting with his father.





State records show Sakers has been arrested 12 times since 2006, with the majority of the charges being dropped. Eight of the arrests involved some type of battery and several were listed as domestic violence.

In November 2016 Sakers was arrested by Miami-Dade police and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he spent 60 days in jail. He was also charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in April. That case is still open.