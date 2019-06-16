One dead in a shooting in a parking lot of a plaza near Payday Loan in Miami Gardens

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 34-year-old man was shot outside a payday loan shop in Miami Gardens on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Miami Gardens Police Department.







Around 4:40 pm, officers responded to calls about a shooting at the shopping plaza located at the corner of NW 2nd Avenue and NW 199th Street. According to the statement, officers interviewed witnesses who said the shooter drove into the plaza next to the Payday Loan shop, shot the victim, and the fled the scene.







The victim, a 34-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.







Police have not released the name of the victim or possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.







This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.