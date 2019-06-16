Crime

No injuries after a Sunday morning drive-by shooting near a night club

A predawn drive-by shooting near a Miami Gardens nightclub put bullets into a car, but not any of the passengers inside, police said.

The shots were fired around 5 a.m. near the Villa Lounge, 19501 NW Second Ave.

Police say witnesses saw one car pull up next to another as both headed north on Northwest Second Avenue and shots fire from one car at the other.

“While the victim’s vehicle sustained multiple rounds, no one was injured,” an email from Miami Gardens police said. “There is no subject information available at this time.”

