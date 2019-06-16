No injuries after a Sunday morning drive-by shooting near a night club

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Have you witnessed a crime? You can send tips to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. You could receive a reward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you witnessed a crime? You can send tips to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. You could receive a reward.

A predawn drive-by shooting near a Miami Gardens nightclub put bullets into a car, but not any of the passengers inside, police said.

The shots were fired around 5 a.m. near the Villa Lounge, 19501 NW Second Ave.

Police say witnesses saw one car pull up next to another as both headed north on Northwest Second Avenue and shots fire from one car at the other.

“While the victim’s vehicle sustained multiple rounds, no one was injured,” an email from Miami Gardens police said. “There is no subject information available at this time.”

