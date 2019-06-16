Police were trying to break up a fight. They say a drugged-up trio attacked them instead

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

Police responding to a reported assault at a Doral town house were attacked by three doped-up agitators Saturday night, police said.

Two men and a woman — one of whom admitted to being on LSD and appeared to be hallucinating — attacked the responding officers just after 11 p.m. at a townhouse at 9145 Northwest 33rd Street, police said. The residence, which shares an access road with the Miami Herald building, was blanketed by several police cruisers responding to the assault on the officers.

Police received a call about a man and woman fighting at the townhouse, but when they arrived a third man assaulted one of the officers, Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes said. Two others — likely the couple at the center of the original call — then joined in, he said. One of the suspects was shocked with a Taser.

“One was acting really weird,” he said. “They definitely all three took a controlled substance.”





The trio was arrested in connection to the assault on the officers, but they did not go to jail on Saturday. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, due to their erratic behavior and suspected drug use. Their names were not immediately available Saturday night. Valdes said they would be booked on charges of assaulting law enforcement officers.

Earlier this month police responding to a burglary call at the Manor CityPlace Doral, also on Northwest 33rd Street, were greeted by bullets. No one was injured, but police arrested 34-year-old Sergio Armando Van Kanten on three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after a three-hour SWAT standoff.