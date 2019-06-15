One dead, another injured in Miami shooting. Cops don’t know ‘what really happened’

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

One man died and another was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami. But detectives haven’t figured out what exactly happened — and there is no suspect in custody.

Police did not announce who, if anybody, they were looking for in connection to the shooting at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

Miami cops responded to the area after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter, a network of acoustic sensors built to pick up gunfire.

They soon encountered a gunshot victim, who died on scene, and then established a perimeter to locate a suspect — or more potential victims. They found an injured man just outside their perimeter but not far from the scene, near the intersection of Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest 37th Street.

But that’s where the case dried up.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the gunshot victim to Ryder Trauma Center, but as of Saturday evening, homicide detectives still do not know what caused the shooting.

A Miami police spokesman, Officer Michael Vega, said they are “trying to put all the pieces together to determine what really happened and why.”

“We need anyone with information to please contact 305-471-TIPS,” he said.