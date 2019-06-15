Man slashed by straight-edge weapon, Miami-Dade police say. The suspect is in custody

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A man who sustained apparent “straight edged weapon wounds” in an incident in the West Little River area of Miami-Dade County on Saturday was hospitalized, and the victim’s alleged attacker was taken into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the 9300 block of Northwest 30th Court, just east of Hialeah, following the reported assault about 5:43 p.m.

They then discovered a wounded man, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital, police said.

The alleged suspect drove away from the area but crashed soon after and was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not release additional information Saturday evening.