Crime
Man slashed by straight-edge weapon, Miami-Dade police say. The suspect is in custody
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
A man who sustained apparent “straight edged weapon wounds” in an incident in the West Little River area of Miami-Dade County on Saturday was hospitalized, and the victim’s alleged attacker was taken into custody, police said.
Miami-Dade Police responded to the 9300 block of Northwest 30th Court, just east of Hialeah, following the reported assault about 5:43 p.m.
They then discovered a wounded man, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital, police said.
The alleged suspect drove away from the area but crashed soon after and was taken into custody, police said.
Police did not release additional information Saturday evening.
