Shoppers stuck inside Walmart for hours — and the fatal shooting didn’t even happen there

A Walmart Supercenter on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. Google Maps

Stuck inside a Walmart for hours after 1 in the morning. Certainly not what night owl shoppers could have expected, but that’s how many spent their morning.

A West Palm Beach Walmart on Belvedere Road and Military Trail was locked down after police were called to the scene., according to WPTV 5.

The Walmart has since been cleared for re-opening but deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a shooting at 1:18 a.m.

Wasn’t at the Walmart, though.

“It was discovered the original incident occurred somewhere else and the subjects drove to Walmart seeking help. One Hispanic male was found deceased. We’re still investigating,” the department said on Twitter.

Two men drove to that Walmart after the shooting. But according to CBS 12 News the surviving injured man “is not cooperating” with deputies.