Man tries to evade traffic stop by ramming into officer and police cruiser, cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver hit a police officer with his car and crashed into a cruiser before ditching the scene Friday afternoon.

The man, whose name was not released, had been stopped by police for a potential traffic infraction at Northwest 20th Avenue and 72nd Street in the Gladeview area of Miami-Dade County, just west of Little Haiti.

He struck the officer and cop car with his Ford sedan before leading Miami-Dade Police on a short chase. He then abandoned his car in the 300 block of Northwest 56th Street and took off running before police apprehended him. It is unclear if the man was arrested.

The officer struck by the car sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Police did not release further details Friday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW