Man killed in hit-and-run crash after falling in street while jaywalking, cops say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A 54-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Deerfield Beach.
About 9:45 p.m., Hedelmiro Diaz-Zeleya was crossing Northwest Ninth Avenue away from a designated crosswalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a passing car, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health North, where he died. Witnesses told police that the vehicle, described as a metallic blue Nissan SUV, continued south on Military Trail toward Sample Road. It was last seen heading east toward I-95. The driver was described as a middle-aged white male.
The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side front bumper.
Those with information can call BSO at 954-321-4844 or, to submit an anonymous tip, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
