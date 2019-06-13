Man killed in hit-and-run crash after falling in street while jaywalking, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A 54-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Deerfield Beach.

About 9:45 p.m., Hedelmiro Diaz-Zeleya was crossing Northwest Ninth Avenue away from a designated crosswalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a passing car, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health North, where he died. Witnesses told police that the vehicle, described as a metallic blue Nissan SUV, continued south on Military Trail toward Sample Road. It was last seen heading east toward I-95. The driver was described as a middle-aged white male.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Those with information can call BSO at 954-321-4844 or, to submit an anonymous tip, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.