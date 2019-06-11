Two suspects in a stolen car fired at officers who tried to make a traffic stop, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail officers took on fire Tuesday night after trying to pull over a car that was taken earlier in the day in an armed carjacking in Opa-locka, the department said.

The two men in the car took off running and were still on the loose late Tuesday.

No officers or others were injured in the shooting, police say.

Police said the officers spotted the white Toyota Corolla in the area of Northwest 153rd Street Northwest 18th Avenue.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“When the RID detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the two subjects occupying the Corolla fired shots at the officers and bailed out...,” police said.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter and were “actively looking for the two subjects.”

Police say both men were wearing dark clothing and are armed with unknown firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).