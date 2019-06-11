Self-defense? Jury deciding fate of Miami man who beat female roommate into a coma

Woman left in coma after being beaten by roommate, talks about her recovery Danielle Jones, the young woman who was in a coma for 24 days after being severely beaten by her Craig's List roomate, speaks about her miraculous recovery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Danielle Jones, the young woman who was in a coma for 24 days after being severely beaten by her Craig's List roomate, speaks about her miraculous recovery.

Jurors are deliberating the fate of a Miami man who claims he acted in self-defense when he beat his female roommate so savagely that she was in a coma for nearly one month.

Prosecutors say Byron Mitchell, a 39-year-old personal trainer, attacked Danielle Cabo Jones inside their Miami apartment on Feb. 14, 2016. The two met after Jones placed a Craigslist ad looking for a roommate.





Jurors began deliberating late Tuesday afternoon, after lawyers delivered their closing arguments.

Mitchell, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder and false imprisonment, claimed Jones attacked him with a knife, and he had to defend himself. He called 911 after slamming her head on the floor.

Jones, whose injuries included a broken skull, bruised brain and broken teeth, was in a coma for 24 days. When Jones miraculously woke up, she couldn’t remember the attack.

Prosecutors say Mitchell became obsessed with Jones, and grew angry when she showed no interest in him.

“When this defendant — Byron Mitchell — did not get his valentine, he made a conscious decision to kill,” prosecutor Sara Imm told the jury on Tuesday.





Khurrum Wahid, Mitchell’s defense attorney, argued there is no evidence to prove Mitchell planned the attack and intended to kill Jones. Instead, he’s the reason she received medical attention, the lawyer claimed.





“We cannot interpret rational thinking now to conduct in that moment,” Wahid said.

