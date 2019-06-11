Teen wounded in botched robbery is the nephew of a Miami-Dade commissioner, police say

Miami-Dade County commissioners Xavier Suarez speaks with Esteban Bovo at the county commission meeting where the American Dream Mall project is under discussion on Thursday, May 17, 2018. cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

One of two teens shot and injured during a botched robbery attempt in a parking lot outside a well-known Southwest Miami-Dade pizzeria Monday is the nephew of Miami-Dade County Commissioner and likely mayoral candidate Esteban “Steve” Bovo, according to a police source.

The teens were shot early Monday afternoon as they sat inside a tan Lexus in the gravel parking lot behind Frankie’s Pizza at 9118 Bird Rd. Police said they were approached by another teen who had stepped out of a dark SUV, pointed a weapon and demanded property before firing his handgun.

Neither victim had been named by Tuesday. Police said one bullet grazed the cheek of the 19-year-old driving the Lexus and another struck the 18-year-old passenger in the leg. The victim who suffered the leg injury, according to police, is Bovo’s nephew.

Bovo, a former state legislator elected in consecutive terms as a Miami-Dade commissioner and considered a likely candidate in the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral election, had not responded to phone calls or texts by early afternoon.

Police, who said the motive behind the shooting was robbery, say the teens were shot while they tried to take off in the car during the robbery attempt. The 19-year-old driver, grazed by a bullet in his cheek, drove to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He was treated and released. The 18-year-old was in stable condition and recovering.

A woman who lives on a street behind the parking lot and who claims to have witnessed part of the incident, said the shooter was wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap and that he took off in a gray Ford Explorer. Frankie’s, an iconic local landmark, was closed during the incident.