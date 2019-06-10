Two teenagers shot in parking lot of Frankie’s Pizza in West Miami-Dade, cops say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in the gravel parking lot behind landmark restaurant Frankie’s Pizza in West Miami-Dade, police said.

The boys were sitting in a car when a gunman fired into the car. A shot grazed the cheek of one teen while another took a shot to the leg. It’s believed they were then driven to the hospital.

Frankie’s is closed on Monday’s.

A Friday Miami.com article by Herald Food Editor Carlos Frias listed Frankie’s as one of the bucket-list iconic Miami restaurants to enjoy.

This is breaking article will be updated as more information is available.