Two teenagers shot in parking lot of Frankie’s Pizza in West Miami-Dade, cops say
Two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon in the gravel parking lot behind landmark restaurant Frankie’s Pizza in West Miami-Dade, police said.
The boys were sitting in a car when a gunman fired into the car. A shot grazed the cheek of one teen while another took a shot to the leg. It’s believed they were then driven to the hospital.
Frankie’s is closed on Monday’s.
A Friday Miami.com article by Herald Food Editor Carlos Frias listed Frankie’s as one of the bucket-list iconic Miami restaurants to enjoy.
