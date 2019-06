Getty Images/iStockphoto

An early Monday shooting sent one man to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and started a manhunt that had helicopters flashing lights over a North Miami-Dade neighborhood into the daylight hours.

Miami-Dade police say the man was found with gunshot wounds around 2:50 a.m. at a house in the 2000 block of Northwest 71st Street. The gunman hasn’t been found, as of late Monday morning.

