Crime

Plantation man charged with first degree murder of his wife

Brandon Tuan Ng
Brandon Tuan Ng Broward Sheriff's Office

A Plantation husband has been charged with premeditated murder in the Friday night death of his wife.

Plantation police arrested Brandon Tuan Ngo, 51, after a standoff that had police warning people from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 2:27 a.m. Saturday to stay away from the area around the couple’s first floor apartment in Jacaranda Village. Online records identified his wife as Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, a 25-year-old cosmetologist.

Nguyen had been a licensed “full specialist” since 2014, meaning she’s licensed to provide a wide array of cosmetology services. Ngo has been a licensed manicurist since 2002.

Ngo’s being held in Broward County Jail without bond.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  