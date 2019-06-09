Plantation man charged with first degree murder of his wife

Brandon Tuan Ng Broward Sheriff's Office

A Plantation husband has been charged with premeditated murder in the Friday night death of his wife.

Plantation police arrested Brandon Tuan Ngo, 51, after a standoff that had police warning people from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 2:27 a.m. Saturday to stay away from the area around the couple’s first floor apartment in Jacaranda Village. Online records identified his wife as Ngoc Thi Bich Nguyen, a 25-year-old cosmetologist.

Nguyen had been a licensed “full specialist” since 2014, meaning she’s licensed to provide a wide array of cosmetology services. Ngo has been a licensed manicurist since 2002.





Ngo’s being held in Broward County Jail without bond.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW