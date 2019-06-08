Crime
A child was shot at a party in Fort Pierce, police say. The shooter is still at large
A child was shot and injured at a party in Fort Pierce early Saturday.
Fort Pierce Police responded to the 1700 block of North 16th Court after 1 a.m. Saturday to find a juvenile male shot at a large gathering, according to WPBF News.
The child was taken to a hospital for medical attention. Detectives are searching for a gunman, according to the TCPalm.
Detectives are searching for an unidentified gunman.
Those with information about the shooting can contact Fort Pierce Police at 772-370-6136 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
