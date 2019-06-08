A child was shot at a party in Fort Pierce, police say. The shooter is still at large

A child was shot and injured at a party in Fort Pierce early Saturday.

Fort Pierce Police responded to the 1700 block of North 16th Court after 1 a.m. Saturday to find a juvenile male shot at a large gathering, according to WPBF News.





The child was taken to a hospital for medical attention. Detectives are searching for a gunman, according to the TCPalm.

Detectives are searching for an unidentified gunman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Those with information about the shooting can contact Fort Pierce Police at 772-370-6136 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.