Man, 45, killed while walking in traffic on I-95 in Broward, FHP says

A man was killed early Saturday while standing on I-95 in Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 45-year-old Mexican native, whose name was not released pending family notification, was walking on a southbound lane about half a mile south of the Southwest 10th Street overpass in Deerfield Beach.

FHP said an oncoming driver in the same lane headed southbound attempted to avoid the man but struck him with the car’s front right bumper, throwing him into the highway’s paved shoulder. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health North, where he died.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured. They were wearing their seat belts, and neither had alcohol in their system, FHP said. Investigators have yet to determine if the pedestrian had alcohol in his system.