Miami police officer convicted of attacking nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital

A Miami Police officer is facing battery and false imprisonment charges Lester Bohnenblust is facing battery and false imprisonment charges for battering now-retired Jackson Memorial Health nurse manager James Nicholson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lester Bohnenblust is facing battery and false imprisonment charges for battering now-retired Jackson Memorial Health nurse manager James Nicholson.

A jury has convicted a former Miami police officer who was accused of attacking a Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse while on duty.

Jurors deliberated less than two hours Friday afternoon before convicting Lester Bohnenblust of battery on a person over the age of 65, and false imprisonment.

Bohnenblust was charged after the confrontation in May 2018, when he grabbed James Nicholson, a registered nurse and supervisor, at Jackson’s behavioral health unit. He slammed him to the ground. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Nicholson, who is now retired, injured his knee, and plans to sue the police department. Bohnenblust has been fired.

The clash started after the officer’s mentally troubled teenage niece was discharged from the hospital. Her father brought her back the next day to be evaluated again, but nurses determined she didn’t meet the criteria to be re-admitted. The hospital staff told him to make a follow-up appointment.

The father called Bohenblust, who arrived in uniform and demanded the girl be admitted, prosecutors argued.

Nicholson told Bohnenblust they could not discuss business in the same area patients are treated, so he began to lead them to another part of the facility. Video surveillance showed that Bohenblust grabbed Nicholson by the back of his jacket, jostling him around and and slamming him to the ground.

Bohenblust told Nicholson he was under arrest and called for backup. Ultimately, Nicholson was let go and an internal affairs investigation launched on the officer.





“My client feels relieved that justice has been served and that a dangerous ex-police officer can no longer harm another person,” said Nicholson’s lawyer, Rod Vereen.

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.



