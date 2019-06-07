Crime
A man was shot in the neck at a gas station early this morning, Miami-Dade police say
Police are investigating a shooting at a North Miami-Dade gas station early Friday morning.
At about 4 a.m., Miami-Dade police responded to a call about a gun shot near Club 79, at 1300 NW 79 St., police said.
A few minutes later, an adult male was reported shot in the neck at a Valero Gas Station, at 751 NW 79 St., police said. He was taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Police have not released the man’s name or details surrounding the shooting. They are also still looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
