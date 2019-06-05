Cowardice criminalized? Cops say charges for failing to stop mass shooter sets bad precedent

Police union troubled by arrest of Scot Peterson Florida’s largest police union say the arrest of Scot Peterson, who failed to try and stop Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is ‘highly concerning.’ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida’s largest police union say the arrest of Scot Peterson, who failed to try and stop Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, is ‘highly concerning.’

It’s hard to find a cop willing to publicly defend disgraced Broward Sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson, who froze outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High as former student Nicolas Cruz mowed down students and staff with a high-powered rifle.

But one day after Peterson was arrested on 11 criminal charges for failing to confront the mass murderer last year, it was also hard to find many cops who supported prosecuting a police officer for not doing his job.

There was strong push back from many in Florida’s law-enforcement community, who said the apparently unprecedented move may unfairly expose cops to jail time for decisions — or indecision — in high-pressure, dangerous situations. And, potentially, it could also apply to teachers who agree to tote guns in the classroom under a state school-safety policy approved by the Legislature this year.

Al Palacio, president of the Fraternal Order of Police 133 that represents the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, called the charges against Peterson’s “a political ploy.”

“I don’t think it’s right to judge a person’s entire life in 48 minutes,” he said. “We’re taking our focus off of Nikolas Cruz....and we’re focusing on the guy that either should have or could have entered to save some lives.” The head of Florida’s Police Benevolent Association, the largest law-enforcement union in the state, called Peterson’s inaction during the Parkland massacre “unconscionable” but was troubled by the arrest. “Although our Association does not condone Deputy Peterson’s actions, the ramifications of charging a law enforcement officer with a criminal act as a caregiver is highly concerning and likely to have unintended and unprecedented consequences for good law enforcement officers in the future,” the PBA’s statewide president, John Kazanjian, said in a statement on Wednesday.

