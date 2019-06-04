After four decades in office, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz won’t run for re-election

Broward State Attorney Mike Satz announced he won’t be running for re-election in 2020. - Broward State Attorney's Office

After more than four decades in office, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz has announced he won’t be running for re-election in 2020.

Satz, 76, is one of the longest-serving elected prosecutors in the country, and often has tried major cases himself. He is handling the death-penalty prosecution of Nikolas Cruz, the teen who killed 17 students and staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

“I feel it is important to announce my decision now so I can continue to focus on the Parkland case and give a qualified candidate enough time to put forth their campaign for office,” Satz said in a press release issued Tuesday morning. “I am definitely not retiring ... When the Parkland case is concluded, I am going to explore some other professional opportunities that I put aside in the past, that will challenge me and give me some time to travel and help me with my bucket list.”

A native of Philadelphia, Satz joined the Broward State Attorney’s Office after graduating from law school at the University of Miami. He rose to become the chief of the homicide unit, then ran for election when former top prosecutor Phil Shailer chose not to seek re-election.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Satz, first elected in November 1976, is in his 11th term as Broward’s State Attorney.