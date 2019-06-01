Homeless woman, 38, killed while attempting to cross street in Hialeah, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A homeless woman was killed while attempting to cross the street in Hialeah Saturday morning.

Cynthia Abad, 38, died near the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and Ninth Street, Hialeah Police said in a statement.

Police responded to a call of a traffic crash about 5:25 a.m. No one has been charged in the crash, and it remained unclear Saturday evening if Abad died in a hit-and-run incident.

Police are investigating and did not release further information Saturday.