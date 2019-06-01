Man loses machete to intended victim, who slashes him instead, Miami cops say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A machete-wielding man wound up on the receiving end of his weapon early Saturday when he lost the machete to his intended victim, who used it to slash the suspect.

Miami Police units responded to 1829 NW 2nd Ct. about 1:37 a.m. Saturday in Overtown after receiving a call about a man who was attacked with a machete, said police spokesman Michael Vega.





“Upon arrival, units located a male subject with critical injuries who was struck with a machete that was taken from him by his intended victim,” Vega said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

The name of the suspect was not released, and it remained unclear Saturday afternoon if police had arrested him. The victim was treated by fire rescue on the scene and released.