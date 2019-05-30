Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade sends one person to the hospital, police said

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A male was shot in the upper torso in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a medical call reporting a person with traumatic injuries at 4: 54 p.m. Crews responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 84th Street.

Neither the victim’s name nor age had been publicly released, but fire rescue said the person was a pediatric patient and had been taken to a trauma center.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.