Crime
Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade sends one person to the hospital, police said
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
A male was shot in the upper torso in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a medical call reporting a person with traumatic injuries at 4: 54 p.m. Crews responded to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 84th Street.
Neither the victim’s name nor age had been publicly released, but fire rescue said the person was a pediatric patient and had been taken to a trauma center.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
