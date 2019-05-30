Two cars left with bullet holes after road rage incident in Miami

An argument turned into road rage Wednesday night as two drivers shot at each other in Brownsville. Georgina Thomas (shown) was arrested in front of a Papa Johns. Miami-Dade Police Department

A case of road rage turned violent Wednesday night as two drivers — one of them a Papa Johns’ employee — shot at each other, police said.

At 7:41 p.m., Miami-Dade police were sent to Northwest 25th Avenue and Northwest 55th Terrace in the Brownsville neighborhood in response to two reports that 11 gunshots had been heard, according to a police report.

While officers were driving to the area, a woman called police and said she had been shot at by a person in a Papa Johns uniform and was grazed by a bullet.

When officers arrived, they found her with a minor graze on her left breast, the report said. She said Georgina Thomas, a 43-year-old Miami resident, pulled up next to her and began arguing in an incident that escalated into road rage.

She said Thomas then brought out a gun, pointed it at her and said, “Bitch, I can kill your ass!”

The woman, who police did not name, said that out of fear she pulled out her own gun from her glove compartment and began shooting at Thomas’ car. Thomas fired back two rounds before driving up Northwest 25th Avenue, the report said.

The unnamed woman saw Thomas make a U-turn a couple blocks away and begin driving towards her, so she ran into a nearby yard to try to get away from Thomas.





When Thomas caught up to her and was only a few feet away, Thomas fired three rounds at her, the report said. Thomas drove away and into a nearby shopping center, the report said.

Officers went to a Papa Johns in the area, at 2537 NW 54th St, and found Thomas standing in front of the store. Her car had bullet holes.

Thomas told police she thought the unnamed woman was antagonizing and making fun of her, which is what caused the argument. Thomas also said the other woman took out a gun and shot first, which is why she shot back.

Thomas was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. She was being held in jail without a bond.