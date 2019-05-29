Did this Florida man get threatened with assault by pizza? He didn’t wait to find out

Cary Press pointed a gun at a pizza delivery man, on May 23, because he said somebody at the restaurant was arguing with him, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man says he ordered a pizza from a neighborhood shop, got into an argument with an employee, and then was threatened with a special delivery:

A pizza shoved where the sun don’t shine.

Cary Press told deputies that a delivery man from Boynton Pizza then showed up at his front door around 7 p.m. May 23.

Press greeted him with a gun to his face, according to Palm Beach County deputies.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Delivery guy Bruno Bech told deputies he was scared. Press, 70, asked him if he was the one who argued with him on the phone. But Bech said he didn’t know what he customer was talking about.

As his finger was on the trigger, Press told Bech that he was serious, that he would only pull a gun if he planned to use it, deputies said. But then he then put away the gun —and pulled out two guns, according to cops. He said he had even more.





Once Press realized that Bech was not the man who argued with him, he told him to take off and take the pizza with him.

Boynton pizza owner Brett Zharku told the Miami Herald that Press never called the restaurant, and that no employee threatened him. He said that Press’ nurse was the one who ordered the pizza on his behalf.

Zharku said no one threatened to deliver a pizza up Press’ butt.

“If we would have said that, we never would have delivered the pizza,” the owner said.

When deputies spoke with a neighbor, they learned that she went to his home to ask if he got his pizza, the report said. While inside, she said Press had a gun in his hand.





Press was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released from jail on his own recognizance. According to court records Press was voluntarily admitted to the Jerome Golden Center for Behavioral Health on Tuesday.