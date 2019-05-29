Crime
Phone call to parents confirms the death of high school employee and mother of two
Investigators fear a body found in Miami Gardens is that of missing school staffer
The woman found in a Miami Gardens canal Saturday has been confirmed as Miami Norland Senior High School test administrator Kameela Russell, according to an automated phone call from the school to parents on Wednesday morning.
Miami Gardens police have yet to make an official announcement that the body found is Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two.
Russell was last seen May 22 driving her Audi in the 800 block of Northwest 203rd Street, about a mile from the high school.
