A teen said she was constipated. Turns out she was pregnant and the father is 70, cops say.

Renaud Jerome Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A 13-year-old girl showed up at a hospital last week complaining of constipation.

Turns out she was 14 weeks pregnant and she told an investigator the father is a 70-year-old Boca Raton man, according to a police report.

Renaud Jerome was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of impregnating a child. He was being held in a Palm Beach County Jail with no bond.

According to a Boca Raton police report, the girl arrived at North Broward Medical Center in Pompano Beach before 11 a.m. Friday in pain.

After a medical exam, doctors determined she was pregnant and called the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The child told investigators that Jerome “would touch her and have sex with her” and was the father of the child, according to the report. The heavily redacted report does not identify the relationship between the girl and Jerome. It appears the two were living in the same Boca Raton home, but it is not clear who else lived there.

Boca Raton police were then called and responded to the hospital. An officer, with the help of a translator, spoke to Jerome, who only speaks Creole, police said. Jerome told police he cared for the girl at times.

“Jerome stated that within the last couple of months he has had consensual vaginal intercourse with [redacted] three times,” police said. “Jerome stated that [redacted] was interested in him more than he was interested in her and never forced her to do anything.”