Miami Burger King manager was beaten up by two women who were denied free fries, cops say

Natasha Bagley was arrested Monday for being involved in the beating up of a Burger King manager, police say. Her accomplice, Genesis Peguero, is still at large. Miami-Dade Police

When two women couldn’t get free fries from a Burger King drive-thru, they went inside and beat up the manager, cops say.

Natasha Bagley, 42, was arrested Monday for the April 2 Burger King incident, according to a Miami-Dade police report. Her charges included armed robbery with assault or battery, criminal mischief and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Her accomplice, 27-year-old Genesis Peguero, is still at large.

About 5 p.m. on April 2, Bagley and Peguero drove into the drive-thru lane at a Burger King at 18240 S. Dixie Hwy, asking for free fries, police say. A BK employee did not give them free fries, according to the police report.

Minutes later, Bagley and Peguero went into the restaurant asking which one of the employees called one of them a “bitch.” Peguero then jumped over the counter and the BK store manager came out of her office.





Peguero demanded the manager open the register and give her the money. The manager told police that Peguero was threatening to hit her with a pistol, police say.

The manager tried to call police on the store phone, but Peguero snatched the phone out of her hands before she could call. Peguero then began to punch the manager and Bagley jumped over the counter and joined in on beating, police say.

They both jumped back over the counter and started to leave, when Peguero turned around and ripped the registers and monitors from the counters, police say. They left the restaurant in a black SUV vehicle.

Bagley, who lives in Hialeah, according to the police report, is in jail and is being held without bond.