Driver hits man on a Broward street and leaves, deputies say. Car is found, driver is not

The driver of a blue 2007 Honda Accord ran into a 57-year-old man in a Broward street and never stopped, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The abandoned car was later found, but the driver was not.

The pedestrian, Cecil Harden, of Fort Lauderdale, was in the roadway near the 3000 block of West Sunrise at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was hit, BSO said.

He died later that night.

Investigators recovered the car, but are still searching for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).



