MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Broward Sheriff’s office are investigating a shooting outside a Fort Lauderdale mosque.

Deputies are responding to the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Masjid Al Iman mosque, at 2542 Franklin Drive, is in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.