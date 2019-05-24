A man charged in a fatal hit and run told cops he fled because he had pot in his car, report says

Luis Mozas Miami-Dade Police

Police have arrested a Miami Gardens man involved in a hit and run, which left one man dead earlier this month.

Luis Mozas was driving down Northwest 47th Avenue approaching the Northwest 173rd Drive intersection on May 10 at about 11 p.m., according to the arrest report from the Miami-Dade police. As Mozas was driving toward the intersection, Jose Luis Hernandez Garcia was crossing the street.

Mozas hit Garcia with his Hyundai Elantra, causing Garcia to go into the air and onto the road, the report said. Mozas slowed down, but then sped away without stopping to help Garcia or report the crash.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, Garcia was already dead.

Mozas had driven home.

On May 17, Mozas’ car was found and had front-end damage that was consistent with having hit someone, the report said. The windshield had also been recently replaced.

Mozas told police that he was the driver and only person in the car during the crash, the report said. He also admitted to smoking marijuana several hours before the crash and said he knew he hit someone and left the scene.

Mozas said he didn’t stop to help Garcia or call the police because he was scared officers would find the marijuana clippings in his car, the report said.

He was charged with tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.