Miami police are searching for a man who they say assaulted an officer

Miami police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a police officer Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is 6 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white tank top, according to a tweet from Miami police. The officer suffered minor lacerations to his arms.

Northwest 13th and 14th avenues and Northwest 2nd to 5th streets have been shut down as officers and a K-9 search for the suspect.

