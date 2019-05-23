Crime
Miami police are searching for a man who they say assaulted an officer
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
The suspect is 6 feet 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white tank top, according to a tweet from Miami police. The officer suffered minor lacerations to his arms.
Northwest 13th and 14th avenues and Northwest 2nd to 5th streets have been shut down as officers and a K-9 search for the suspect.
This story is developing and will be updated when information is available.
