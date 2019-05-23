Teen steals SUV in front of home. What he didn’t know: A baby boy was inside, cops say

A 15-year-old stole an SUV that was left running with a 10-month-old baby boy inside in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday, police say.

The teen then crashed and was arrested nearby.

According to police, the woman left her SUV running while she walked to the front door of her home in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 85th Avenue just before noon Thursday.

When she turned around, she saw her SUV speeding down the street, Chris Thomas, a police spokesman said.





Responding officers put an alert out on the SUV, which was was spotted around Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street.

The SUV then crashed into a light pole and the teen — whom the Miami Herald is not naming because he is a minor — took off on foot, police say.

He was arrested and charged with grand theft auto and kidnapping.

The baby was reunited with his mother.

Police say they are also looking for a four-door Nissan Altima that was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).