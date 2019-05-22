Phoenix Suns backup center Richaun Holmes arrested in Miami on marijuana charge

- Miami-Dade Corrections

Phoenix Suns backup center Richaun Holmes was booked into a Miami jail Wednesday night on a misdemeanor marijuana charge after being pulled over in Aventura.

Holmes, 25, was arrested along with former developmental league player James Webb, whose last stop in the NBA was a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets last year.

Both were charged with possession of cannabis and posted bond after just a couple hours in jail on Wednesday night.

Holmes, who was booked as Richard Holmes, played in 68 games last year with the Suns, averaging 8 points per game behind star rookie Deandre Ayton.