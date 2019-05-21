Crime
Fatal shooting near two schools leads to lockdown, police say
MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS
Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a woman dead in the street and two schools on lockdown.
Investigators are in the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street, WSVN-7 reported.
The incident after noon on Tuesday happened near Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Both went under lockdown after the shooting, which is under investigation.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
