Fatal shooting near two schools leads to lockdown, police say

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a woman dead in the street and two schools on lockdown.

Investigators are in the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street, WSVN-7 reported.

The incident after noon on Tuesday happened near Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Both went under lockdown after the shooting, which is under investigation.

Howard Cohen

