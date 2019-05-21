Fatal shooting near two schools leads to lockdown, police say

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in North Miami-Dade that left a woman dead in the street and two schools on lockdown.

Investigators are in the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street, WSVN-7 reported.

The incident after noon on Tuesday happened near Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Both went under lockdown after the shooting, which is under investigation.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.