Crime
Miami man gets 40 years in prison for gun battle that killed 6-year-old King Carter
A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence
A Miami man will serve 40 years in prison for starting the gunfight that killed a 6-year-old boy while he walked to a corner store to buy candy.
Irwen Pressley, on Monday, pleaded guilty to the murder of King Carter, whose death in February 2016 galvanized community leaders and activists in North Miami-Dade neighborhoods wracked by youth violence.
The boy’s father, Santonio Carter, become a prominent voice against youth violence. County leaders even named a street outside the Blue Lake Village Apartments, where King was killed, in the child’s honor.
Pressley was one of three young men who police say targeted a rival at the apartment complex.
Cops say he jumped out a car and began firing at Juwuan “Juju” Ray, who ran upstairs and returned fire, according to police. Others in the complex also shot back. A stray bullet killed King.
A co-defendant, Leonard Adams, behind the wheel of the getaway car, got shot and wounded in the neck. The teens escaped and Adams briefly went to a hospital.
Adams cooperated with prosecutors and was sentenced to one year of house arrest. Another teen, Tamar Teems, who had a gun but claimed it jammed upon firing, pleaded guilty was sentenced to five years in state prison.
