Miami man gets 40 years in prison for gun battle that killed 6-year-old King Carter

A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence Santonio Carter describes the difficulties of moving on one year after his son, 6-year-old King Carter, was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside his Northwest Miami-Dade apartment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Santonio Carter describes the difficulties of moving on one year after his son, 6-year-old King Carter, was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside his Northwest Miami-Dade apartment.

A Miami man will serve 40 years in prison for starting the gunfight that killed a 6-year-old boy while he walked to a corner store to buy candy.

Irwen Pressley, on Monday, pleaded guilty to the murder of King Carter, whose death in February 2016 galvanized community leaders and activists in North Miami-Dade neighborhoods wracked by youth violence.

The boy’s father, Santonio Carter, become a prominent voice against youth violence. County leaders even named a street outside the Blue Lake Village Apartments, where King was killed, in the child’s honor.

Pressley was one of three young men who police say targeted a rival at the apartment complex.

Cops say he jumped out a car and began firing at Juwuan “Juju” Ray, who ran upstairs and returned fire, according to police. Others in the complex also shot back. A stray bullet killed King.

A co-defendant, Leonard Adams, behind the wheel of the getaway car, got shot and wounded in the neck. The teens escaped and Adams briefly went to a hospital.

Adams cooperated with prosecutors and was sentenced to one year of house arrest. Another teen, Tamar Teems, who had a gun but claimed it jammed upon firing, pleaded guilty was sentenced to five years in state prison.