Miami-Dade police shoot and kill a fugitive firing on them with a rifle

Miami-Dade police officers shot and killed a fugitive on Monday after he emerged from a home and began firing at police with a rifle, law-enforcement sources told the Herald.

The slain gunman is believed to be Ronnie Angelo Churches, 45, who was suspected of firing a bullet into the head of a man sitting in his car with his fiance and her children outside an Opa-locka pawn shop on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Roberto Cardenas, 44, remains hospitalized but is not expected to survive.

The two men had gotten into an argument in the parking lot outside the Money Tree Pawn shop. According to police, Cardenas got back in his Nissan Altima when Churches walked up to the open driver’s door and opened fire. Cardenas’ girlfriend and her two children, ages 10 and 15, were not hurt.

According to police, Churches stole a 2005 Dodge Durango and had been on the lam since. Detectives had been searching for Churches since the Sunday afternoon shooting.

The shooting with police happened as officers were watching one of his last known addresses in Miami Gardens, on the 20400 block of Northwest 23rd Court, sources said.

