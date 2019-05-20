Body-cam footage shows South Florida teen bloodied after being tackled by school deputy

Video shows teen bloodied after being tackled by school deputy A video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows body-cam footage of a deputy’s confrontation with 17-year-old Jordan Bennett, who hit his head during a scrum inside the school cafeteria. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows body-cam footage of a deputy’s confrontation with 17-year-old Jordan Bennett, who hit his head during a scrum inside the school cafeteria.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released body-camera footage showing a 17-year-old Blanche Ely High student whose head was bloodied during a confrontation with a deputy inside the school.

The police agency released the video nearly a week after family members of Jordan Bennett, in a press conference with their lawyer, claimed a school-resource officer used excessive force in tackling the teen to the ground. The family announced it would be suing BSO, which has been dogged by complaints of excessive force against young men in recent months.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony immediately defended the deputy, saying the body-cam footage showed the officer did nothing wrong. According to BSO, the veteran school resource officer was summoned after Jordan “assaulted” two schools employees. His family said an employee grabbed Jordan by the next neck.

The video released Monday shows the unidentified deputy leading away a clearly agitated Jordan, who lifts his arms in the air and yells as they walk through a cafeteria. “Let me go, dawg. I’m straight,” the student yells.

The clip shows the officer trying to hold on to Jordan’s right wrist, but the student breaks away. A voice repeatedly yells out “Jordan!” The screen goes blurry, then dark as a voice yells out and students start to scream out.

The clip does not clearly show the deputy tackling Jordan, who hit his head in the fall. Another clip shows the student’s blood pooling on the ground and the officer instructing him to put his hands behind his back.

The footage shows Jordan then being treated by an apparent school nurse before paramedics arrive at the school.

It was the third time in his four months on the job that Tony has been forced to address allegations of excessive force by deputies. One incident involved a deputy videotaped punching a clearly agitated and confrontational man who is handcuffed to a hospital bed on New Year’s Day. That incident was brought to light after the Broward Public Defender’s Office wrote a letter to Tony demanding an investigation into the actions of Deputy Jorge Sobrino, who arrested David O’Connell, 27, for disorderly conduct after an incident at a Walmart.

The other incident under investigation was the April 18 arrest of J.P. Taravella student Delucca Rolle, 15, who was pepper sprayed and tackled to the ground before having his head banged on the pavement by BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich after a crowd had gathered at a McDonald’s parking lot in Tamarac.