Crime
Shooting in Little Havana leaves three people wounded, police say
A shooting in Little Havana has left three people wounded, Miami police said Sunday.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Police say the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Saturday near Southwest 29th Avenue and Sixth Street, appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.
No other information was available Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
