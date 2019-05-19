Shooting in Little Havana leaves three people wounded, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting in Little Havana has left three people wounded, Miami police said Sunday.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.





Police say the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Saturday near Southwest 29th Avenue and Sixth Street, appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

No other information was available Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).