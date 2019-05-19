Crime

Shooting in Little Havana leaves three people wounded, police say

A shooting in Little Havana has left three people wounded, Miami police said Sunday.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Police say the shooting, which happened about 9 p.m. Saturday near Southwest 29th Avenue and Sixth Street, appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

No other information was available Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
