80-year-old shoots would-be robber, 73, who attacked him with pepper spray, cops say

An 80-year-old man shot a would-be robber in a Hialeah parking lot Friday afternoon.

The suspect is 73 years old.

Police said Julio Perez-Delgado pepper sprayed and punched the older man as the man entered his car outside the Royal Arcade, 5440 West 16th Ave. He demanded the man turn over his money, but Ernesto Del Monte instead reached for his firearm inside his pocket and fired several shots at Perez-Delgado.

Riddled with bullets, Perez-Delgado took off. Police eventually found him about a half-mile away after receiving a call of a man down with multiple gunshot wounds in front of 1910 West 56th St.

Police arrested and charged Perez-Delgado with armed attempted robbery and burglary with battery. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he remained in critical condition on Saturday.