‘We have to stop this.’ Four struck by gunfire in Overtown during separate shootings

Four people were shot Friday night in separate shootings in Overtown, police said.

The shootings, which happened about 9:30 p.m., occurred near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street and at 1135 NW 2nd Ave., said Miami Police spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat.

Fallat said it is unknown if the shootings are related.

The first shooting led to the hospitalization of two victims. They are in stable condition. The second shooting injured two victims, but it is unclear if they were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown. No suspects have been identified.

Former University of Miami football player Demetrius Jackson, who is a candidate for Florida House District 109, posted a photo from near the scene of the Northwest Second Avenue shooting.

“Another young life taken tonight in Overtown, on 11th and 1st place. We have to stop this, the act of gun violence in our communities is sad,” Jackson, a former UM defensive lineman, said on Twitter.

Jackson, who said he lives in Overtown, told the Miami Herald in an interview that a man in his 30’s died in the shooting.

“All I know is they say the guy was coming home from work,” he said. “They say it was a drive-by [shooting].”

He said that with summer around the corner, inner-city youth were more vulnerable to gun violence. He proposed programs to keep children occupied during the summer and to teach them about the dangers of gun violence.

“We’ve become numb to this,” he said. “It’s just crazy. I’m honestly just scared for a lot of these children.”