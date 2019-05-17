A thrown banana kicked off the trashing of a 7-Eleven. One vandal left his wallet behind

Vandals wreck Broward 7-Eleven Broward police are trying to identify individuals that terrorized a Davie, FL 7-Eleven clerk believing that he said something to one of their girlfriends. in fear, the clerk locked himself in the office while the group began to destroy the store. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward police are trying to identify individuals that terrorized a Davie, FL 7-Eleven clerk believing that he said something to one of their girlfriends. in fear, the clerk locked himself in the office while the group began to destroy the store.

Surveillance video and a lost wallet helped catch two of the five people who trashed a Davie 7-Eleven earlier this month.

Two 18-year-olds, Davie resident Damon Parrotta and Sunrise resident Jacob Jones, face felony criminal mischief charges after an after-midnight 7-Eleven run on May 5 that left “fruit, sunglasses, display fixtures and shopping baskets...thrown all over the store,” according to arrest reports.

Store clerk Jonathan Young told Davie police that four men and one woman strolled into the chain convenience store and expressed offense at something they claim Young said to one of their girlfriends. Upon assessing the numbers disadvantage, Young retreated to a back office, locked the door and called the police.

Jones’ is the one whose occupation is listed on his arrest form as “cook/rapper,” but it’s Parrotta who reached for the food, according to the report: “Parrotta picked up a banana and threw it at the door.

“From that point on, the rest of the males began picking up various items and throwing them at the office door and cameras, destroying the store.”

They left. Surveillance video shows a man cops identify as Jones coming back in, yelling, flexing his 5-foot-6, 135-pound physique, throwing things about, possibly while taking selfie video. A male the report identifies as Parrotta punches the glass door. They left.

And they left Jones’ wallet.

Before police could head for the address on the identification inside, Jones and Parrotta returned to the scene of the crime around 2:40 a.m. They soon found themselves joined in the land of the Big Gulp by police.

They claimed they returned to make good on their damage.

“I informed him I watched him on video throw fruit at the office door,” Davie officer Clint Burns wrote on Parrotta’s arrest report said. “He corrected me and stated, ‘It was a banana I threw and I was trying to hit the dude, not destroy the store.’ He said he got carried away and wasn’t in his right mind.”

As for Jones, “He admitted to damaging the store, stating that he was ‘trippin’” and ‘let his anger get the best and shouldn’t have done that,’” Burns wrote. “When asked about the identity of the other individuals, he stated that he didn’t know them and it was all on him and he would ‘take the charge.’”