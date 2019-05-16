How do you steal $46,000 of stuff from a Sears? Thieves used clothes, cops say

Duo steals $46K in jewelry from Broward store On Saturday, March 9, 2019, surveillance cameras captured two suspects covering a jewelry display case with clothing items, to conceal their efforts in prying open the display case door. They remove ten rings from the case, valued at over $46,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Saturday, March 9, 2019, surveillance cameras captured two suspects covering a jewelry display case with clothing items, to conceal their efforts in prying open the display case door. They remove ten rings from the case, valued at over $46,000.

Two people who spread clothes over a Sears jewelry display case are being sought by Pembroke Pines police.

That’s because police say that the couple was using the clothes to cover prying open the display case door to swipe 10 rings valued at $46,000.

This took place March 9 at the Pembroke Lakes Mall Sears, 12055 Pines Blvd.

Orange dominated the description of the black female in the pair, about five-foot-six with orange hair, orange pants and a white Gucci shirt. Her partner was a black male, about 5-11 with a black beard. He wore a brown wide-brimmed hat.

Those with information on this theft can contact Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).